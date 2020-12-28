Skip to content
December 28
Indiana announces 2,494 new coronavirus cases, 43 additional deaths
Indy father stabbed to death following domestic incident on Indy’s southeast side
Marion County bars wait to see if Indy calls for Fishers-like NYE curfew
While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for December 29
Early morning fire leads to Wendy’s restaurant closing on west side
Lawsuit: Federal death row counselor removed from post after tweets celebrating executions
Person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Kokomo
8th fire at abandoned motel sparks frustration, safety concerns
Metro police release bodycam footage from downtown Nashville bombing
