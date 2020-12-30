Skip to content
December 30
4,819 new coronavirus cases, 109 additional deaths reported by ISDH
Video
‘Hoosiers should be proud’: Officials welcome 2021, encourage mental health awareness during pandemic
Video
Popular
Shot of snow then quiet end to 2020; A new storm for the new year could start icy
Video
Man killed in grain silo collapse in Morgan County
Gallery
Weather
Family travels from Mississippi to Kokomo to seek answers into unsolved murder
Video
‘Hoosiers should be proud’: Officials welcome 2021, encourage mental health awareness during pandemic
Video
No NYE curfew in place for Marion County; bars and restaurants must clear out by midnight
Video
Fretting over receiving your stimulus check? You’re not alone
Bargersville police seek person of interest in Christmas Eve homicide
Crews work for hours to put out massive fire in Anderson
Video