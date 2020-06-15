Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News
Destination Indiana
12 Indiana travel destinations you probably don’t know about
Popular
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 16
White House considers second round of stimulus: How much money could you receive?
Video
Mother of man shot, killed near Arsenal Park seeks answers
Video
Woman killed, man injured during motorcycle crash in Carmel
17-year-old girl shot on Indy’s northwest side
CDC report offers detailed demographic breakdown of who is getting coronavirus
Hogsett announces new partnership to reform policing services
Video
Weather
Colts sign second-round WR Michael Pittman Jr.