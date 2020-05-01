Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Restaurant Futures
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
equal pay lawsuit
Women’s soccer claim of unequal pay tossed, can argue travel
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces ‘measured roadmap’ to reopen Indiana economy
Video
Another round of stimulus checks possible
Video
Receive less stimulus money than you expected? Here’s what the IRS says you should do
Video
Indiana bars, hotels, salons want early notification from state on reopening plans
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 1
Video
Study: 4 Indiana counties on verge of becoming coronavirus hotspots
Video
Simon Property Group pushes back opening date for Indianapolis malls
Share senior photos, success stories to celebrate the class of 2020
Fauci: some states are taking a ‘significant risk’ by easing COVID-19 restrictions
Video