Greenwood
Greenwood police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run
Video
Body camera captures Greenwood police officer’s parking lot ‘standoff’ with feral cat
Video
Greenwood police seek suspect who robbed Village Pantry, beat cashier with gun
Video
Greenwood mayor announces Parkinson’s diagnosis
Police make arrest in Johnson County drive-by shooting
More Greenwood Headlines
Greenwood woman selling late husband’s ring online says she nearly fell for possible scam
Semi crashes into traffic light pole in Johnson County, closes parts of SR 37
Update: Missing Greenwood teen found safe in Chicago, investigation ongoing
Amazon hiring 1,000 full-time workers for fulfillment center in Greenwood
Greenwood officials advance plan to regulate hotels, cut crime
Hepatitis A case confirmed at Greenwood Walmart; no customers affected
Greenwood mom warns others after home is burglarized while family slept
Greenwood installs new art sculptures on Polk Hill Trail
Police seek public help in audio store robbery
World War II veteran from Indiana reunited with uniform decades after his service
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Florida COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe
Video