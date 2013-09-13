Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity ReStore offers affordable items, raises money for mission
Habitat for Humanity helps Indy Vietnam veteran become first-time homeowner
Habitat for Humanity home dedicated after FOX59 build
FOX59 team, viewers build panels for woman’s new Habitat home
Timelapse shows FOX59 crews construct Habitat for Humanity house
More Habitat for Humanity Headlines
Volunteers help build homes
Habitat for Humanity gives out keys to home ownership
Join us for the 5th Annual FOX59 Habitat House build
Habitat for Humanity: Dedication Day (pt.2)
Habitat for Humanity: Dedication Day
Girl Scout Troop assists with Habitat house
Marian University students, Fox59 viewers volunteer for Habitat
Newly built Habitat home makes its move to near north side neighborhood
Work continues at Fox59 Habitat House, volunteers still needed
Volunteers get to work on Fox 59 Habitat Home
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
Florida COVID-19 patient fully recovers from virus, shares journey
Video
Eli Lilly to help Indiana with coronavirus testing, offer drive-thru testing sites
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?