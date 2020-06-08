Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 News First at Four
Helen Watson
Silver Alert declared for missing Vincennes woman
Popular
Violent end to weekend: 2 killed, 5 others shot in just 2 hours in Indy
Hogsett and Marion County officials unveil coronavirus relief plan that includes expanded testing, rent assistance
Video
Indiana BMV branches will allow walk-in customers starting June 15
Video
Report: Penske will only run Indy 500 with fans—even if it means pushing it back to October
Video
Proposal would declare racism a public health crisis in Marion County
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 8
Video
Weather
Crews work to dismantle Confederate monument at Indy’s Garfield Park
Video
Man killed, woman injured after shots fired on crowded near northwest side street
Video