Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News
Hendricks county
Hendricks County woman develops symptoms of coronavirus, struggles to get tested
Video
Police investigate man's death following hit-and-run in Hendricks County
Police confirm woman killed in Hendricks County SUV crash
Man arrested after stealing speaker playing Christmas music from Avon Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured after 2 vehicles hit same train in Brownsburg
More Hendricks county Headlines
Terre Haute man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing father at Danville truck stop
Deputies recover items believed to be stolen from multiple Indiana counties
Man who walked into Danville police station to confess to 2014 murder sentenced to 37 years
State police seize 100 kilos of cocaine, marijuana in I-70 traffic stop
Man with Down syndrome gets billboard in Avon after raising thousands for Buddy Walk
Pickup truck splits in 2 during crash on I-74 in Hendricks County
5 arrested in Pittsboro drug bust
Hendricks County toddler dies after being left in car for hours after church
DNA advancements help Danville police make arrests like never before
Hendricks County mother upset after driver fails to stop for daughter’s bus
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
Greenfield-Central Community Schools teacher tests positive for coronavirus
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video