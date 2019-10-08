Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News
impeachment
Final day of questions before vote on witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
Trump impeachment trial: Defense wraps up, argues against calling Bolton
Trump impeachment trial: President's defense team makes its case
Trump impeachment trial: Democratic managers wrap up opening arguments
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats focus on president's alleged abuse of power
More impeachment Headlines
Trump impeachment trial: 24 hours in, senators flout quaint impeachment rules
Senate impeachment trial to kick into high gear Tuesday
Trump adds Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz to impeachment defense team
Impeachment inquiry’s influence hazy as issue in congressional races
Will the impeachment inquiry hearings change partisan opinion?
Associate of Rudy Giuliani in talks with impeachment investigators
Trump says House impeachment inquiry is a ‘lynching’
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine tells Congress Trump pushed to oust her
For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached
White House says it won’t comply with inquiry
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
Weather
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
22,000 Hoosiers file for unemployment in coronavirus response
Video