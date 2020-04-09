Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Games
2020 Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games canceled
Popular
IMPD Officer Breann Leath killed while responding to domestic disturbance on east side
Video
Gov. Holcomb announces worship service guidelines; state officials give COVID-19 update
Video
Stimulus checks coming soon: Calculate how much you should receive
Video
Health department reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths, total of 6,351 cases in Indiana
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Much of Central Indiana gets a front row seat to see a total solar eclipse
Weather
Tornado, strong storms leave mark on Mooresville, batter local businesses
Video
Arrest made in deadly east side shooting