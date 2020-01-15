Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News
Indiana Pacers
Sabonis dominates, Pacers hang on to beat Bulls 108-102
NBA-leading Bucks bounce back, rout Pacers 119-100
Sabonis scores 20 points, Pacers beat Trail Blazers, 106-100
Oladipo leaves with back spasms, Pacers top Knicks 106-98
No more minutes restriction for Victor Oladipo
Video
More Indiana Pacers Headlines
Pacers 1-6 since Oladipo's return after 106-105 loss to Nets
Holiday's 31 lead Pelicans to 124-117 win over Pacers
Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win
Raptors escape Pacers' upset bid for team-record 12th straight win
Oladipo still clutch as Pacers put Bulls away in overtime 115-106
Video
Warren scores 25 points in Phoenix return, Pacers rout Suns
Mitchell, Gobert help Jazz dominate Pacers in 118-88 victory
Sabonis’ triple-double leads Pacers past Nuggets 115-107
Brogdon's tiebreaking basket sends Pacers past Timberwolves
Sabonis scores 29 as Pacers top Timberwolves 104-99
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
Weather
22,000 Hoosiers file for unemployment in coronavirus response
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?