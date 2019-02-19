Skip to content
indianapolis metropolitan police department
2-month-old baby’s death in June ruled homicide; IMPD investigation underway
Police: Would-be thief ends up locked inside back room of northeast side Speedway
Indy mom wakes up to call that son was murdered on near west side sidewalk
2 people shot while sitting in car on northwest side of Indianapolis
Report of suspicious SUV in Carmel leads to chase that ends with crash in Indianapolis
Report of person pointing gun at cars on I-465 results in chase, search; 2 people in custody
Suspect taken into custody after high-speed chase ends in crash on northwest side
IMPD safely kept around 700 guns off the streets in early 2019, latest numbers show
Gunman on the run after man wounded in north side shooting near gas station
Suspect arrested in 2018 Indianapolis murder case
Court docs: Toddler suffered fatal head injury after being shaken, dropped on floor
3 children injured after woman crashes into tree during pursuit on east side
IMPD launches body camera listening sessions
Police arrest man accused of shooting sister in leg
Victim’s condition improving after shooting on Indy’s south side
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
22,000 Hoosiers file for unemployment in coronavirus response
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?