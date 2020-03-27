Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
intubation hoods
Hancock County receives intubation hoods to combat COVID-19
Popular
State health department reports 1,232 coronavirus cases, 31 deaths amid pandemic
Video
Police investigate after body found in Beech Grove ditch
Howard County orders businesses stop selling “non-essential” goods
Gov. Holcomb, state officials deliver briefing on coronavirus pandemic in Indiana
Video
Weather
Doctor shares best techniques for sanitizing groceries to prevent spread of COVID-19
Video
Indiana nurses share stories from the front lines during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Gov. Holcomb issues stay-at-home order for Hoosiers in response to coronavirus pandemic
Video