ISP
ISP: 3 arrested on felony charges in Anderson
Video
Indiana State Police confirm 1 dead in Columbia City crash
ISP reminding public of holiday travel safety after crash sends 3 to hospital
Suspected drunk driver arrested after car got stuck, sought help at deputy home
Family of Linden man shot by state police file wrongful death lawsuit
More ISP Headlines
Richmond man killed in crash after allegedly fleeing police
ISP: Traffic stop leads to drug-related arrest of 2 Logansport men
State police arrest Salem man in Lawrence County for dealing meth
ISP: Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Dearborn County
State police trooper saves 75-year-old choking victim
Public welcome to visitation and funeral of ISP Trooper Peter Stephan
ISP: Man in Whitley County arrested on child pornography charges
State police seize 100 kilos of cocaine, marijuana in I-70 traffic stop
Bloomington woman charged for OWI after allegedly getting stuck on curb at police post
ISP: Semi driver arrested for OWI after crash closes all lanes of NB I-65 near Seymour
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Weather
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video