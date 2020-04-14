Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Jacob Eason
Taking a look at Colts’ quarterback options in second round of draft
Video
Popular
Drive-thru testing sites open to household members of essential employees
Video
Trump stops payments to World Health Organization
Weather
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
State reports 37 additional COVID-19 deaths, total of 8,527 confirmed cases in Indiana
Video
Trump reverses course on power to ‘reopen’ states amid virus
Video
Formal charges filed against man accused of murdering IMPD Officer Breann Leath
Video
BBB warns not to share personal info on social media quizzes
Video
‘Social distancing is crucial’: Holcomb, officials still expecting surge
Video