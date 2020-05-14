Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Restaurant Futures
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
John Teerlinck
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 75 ‘T.Y. Hilton Contract & Schedule Breakdown’
Popular
Weather
IMPD officer suspended, reassigned for ‘closed casket’ comment after officer-involved shooting
Video
Woman convicted in Rochester bus stop crash that killed 3 siblings wants conviction dropped
Video
City Market threatens to evict barber cutting hair during shutdown order
Video
Man killed in Indianapolis police shooting livestreamed police chase, moments leading up to death
Video
Marion County will ease some coronavirus restrictions starting Friday; officials say data trending in right direction
Video
Doctors expect to see more cases of a strange coronavirus syndrome in kids that’s been found in 17 states so far
Walmart to begin COVID-19 testing at Indianapolis locations
Video
Studies help Hoosiers better predict what’s to come with COVID-19
Video