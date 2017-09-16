Skip to content
Josef Newgarden
Newgarden wins championship and Herta wins IndyCar finale
Newgarden wins IndyCar pole at Gateway, his third of season
Newgarden dominates in IndyCar victory in Iowa
Simon Pagenaud dominates IndyCar race in Toronto
Josef Newgarden’s 1st Texas IndyCar win is series-best 3rd
More Josef Newgarden Headlines
Newgarden wins first race of IndyCar’s Dual in Detroit
Pole-sitter Pagenaud leads post-qualifying practice
Another race and another Penske victory with IndyCar win
Pole sitter Josef Newgarden roars to Road America victory
Week of testing stokes the Indy 500 fires
Josef Newgarden wins in Alabama for 3rd time
Newgarden to start from pole in Alabama, heavy rain forecast
Josef Newgarden wins IndyCar race in Phoenix
Newgarden gives Team Penske a 15th IndyCar championship
Josef Newgarden in control of title race at Sonoma
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Weather
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus
Video
22,000 Hoosiers file for unemployment in coronavirus response
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?