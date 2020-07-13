Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Destination Indiana
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Happy Birthday Shoutouts
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 News at Ten
july 13
Indiana reports 452 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Video
Popular
Indy mother becomes 2nd homicide along downtown canal in 1 week
Video
Indianapolis City-County Council calls for ‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted on downtown street
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase in Indiana
Video
Person killed in shooting on I-465 in Indy; police put out suspect, vehicle description
Video
Attorneys for 2 involved in incident at Lake Monroe say Booker’s allegations are false
Video
Washington Township Schools announces online-only classes indefinitely to limit spread of COVID-19
Video
Kroger to temporarily stop giving customers changes amid coin shortage spurred by coronavirus pandemic
Video
UPDATE: Judge blocks federal executions hours before first lethal injection scheduled to be carried out in Terre Haute
Video
IMPD releases photos of Winner’s Circle burglary suspects
Video