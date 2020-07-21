Skip to content
July 20
Indiana reports 658 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Attorney found dead named as primary suspect in fatal shooting at federal judge’s home
Fishers to require masks be worn in public
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 21
19-year-old loses hand in crash, thanks truck driver who stopped to help
Cooling off? Study suggests 98.6 is no longer average body temperature
Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer require face masks at all stores
Indianapolis police search for missing child near Eagle Creek
Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
