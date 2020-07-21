Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Destination Indiana
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Happy Birthday Shoutouts
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
july 21
Health department reports 734 new coronavirus cases in Indiana, 20 additional deaths
Video
Popular
‘Don’t expect me to come home’: Court docs say slain 10-year-old boy feared going to father’s home
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 22
Video
Weather
Trump signs order excluding undocumented immigrants from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn
Eco-friendly cleaning disinfectant made in seconds
Video
Second stimulus check: McConnell says GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments’
Video
Fishers to require masks be worn in public
Video
Indiana’s second-largest county latest to adopt mask mandate
Video
End of $600 federal payments will have significant impact, economist says
Video