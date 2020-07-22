Skip to content
july 22
ISDH: 763 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths in Indiana
Video
Popular
Second stimulus checks: GOP disagreement could delay direct payments
Video
Indiana Women’s Prison accused of inhumane conditions
Video
Weather
‘Don’t expect me to come home’: Court docs say slain 10-year-old boy feared going to father’s home
Video
Gov. Holcomb announces statewide face covering mandate starting July 27
Video
Stimulus Package Expectations
Video
2 women critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side
Center for Public Integrity: Indy 1 of 11 cities White House privately warned must take ‘aggressive’ action vs COVID-19
Video
Silver Alert issued in Indiana for 1-year-old East Chicago boy