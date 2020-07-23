Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
85°
july 23
Indiana reports record number of new coronavirus cases for the state
Video
Popular
New COVID-19 restrictions in Marion County impact restaurants, bars, schools and more
Video
Next coronavirus relief bill set to include $1,200 direct payment for Americans as White House drops payroll tax cut
Video
Indiana reports record number of new coronavirus cases for the state
Video
Pres. Trump holds White House coronavirus briefing, cancels Florida RNC events
Live
Attorney General doubts legality of governor face mask order
Video
Gov. Holcomb announces statewide face covering mandate starting July 27
Video
Indiana Women’s Prison accused of inhumane conditions
Video
Indiana mask mandate begins Monday; mask makers stay busy
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 85 ‘Training Camp Preview: LB, DB & ST’
Video