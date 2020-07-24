Skip to content
july 24
INDOT: Road work projects announced for Marion County
Indiana reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Video
Popular
New COVID-19 restrictions in Marion County impact restaurants, bars, schools and more
Video
Second stimulus: What has to happen for $1,200 checks to be approved
Video
Speedway murder suspect arrested in California, police say
Video
Indiana sheriffs in 4 counties say they will not act as mask police
Video
Indy bars given a day’s notice to close again
Video
Weather
Indiana reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Video
Mother of 18-year-old murdered in downtown Indy opposes motion to release accused killer on bond
Video
Man dead after stabbing on Indy’s north side