Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Destination Indiana
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Happy Birthday Shoutouts
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
july 28
Kokomo police seeking witnesses, information in shooting that wounded woman
ISDH reports 809 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths
Video
Popular
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
One-on-one with President Trump
Video
Weather
1 dead after shooting on Indy’s west side
Video
Man shot, killed while sitting in wheelchair on city’s northeast side
Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves one dead
Indy DPW announces street closures for painting of ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural
Video
IPS administrators recommend starting school year with remote learning for all students
Video
Indiana warned by about potential COVID-19 outbreak, physicians voice concern