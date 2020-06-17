Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
june 17
Health department reports 264 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths in Indiana
Video
Popular
Newly released video shows moments before Dreasjon Reed was killed
Video
Holcomb announces K-12 school budgets will be ‘spared the knife’
Video
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at CVS on Indy’s east side
Video
Aunt Jemima brand changes name, removes logo based on ‘racial stereotype’
Video
Officials report SWAT situation in Kennard ‘under control’
Volunteer firefighter charged with arson after string of fires at home construction sites in Johnson County
Video
2 killed, 5 others hurt in multiple Indianapolis shootings within span of several hours
Video
‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over’: iPhone shortcut automatically records interaction with police
Target announces worker wages raising to $15 an hour
Video