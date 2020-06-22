Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Destination Indiana
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
june 22
State Department of Health reports 277 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Popular
88-year-old liquor store owner says she shot man accused of stealing booze because she’s ‘fed up’
Man concussed after being pushed off bike by aggressive cyclist along Monon Trail
Video
Weather
‘Live From The Drive-In’ tailgating event at Ruoff to feature Brad Paisley, more
Video
Theodore Roosevelt statue will be removed from the front steps of the Museum of Natural History
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race; FBI investigating
Video
State Department of Health reports 277 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs and counterfeit cash from Columbus home
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 22
Video