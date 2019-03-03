Skip to content
FOX59 Morning News
Lawrence
9-year-old boy missing from Lawrence found safe
Growing concern for missing 9-year-old from Lawrence
Video
Silver Alert canceled for missing 9-year-old from Lawrence
Man faces additional felony charges after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash
Man arrested after high-speed police pursuit kills 1 near McCordsville
More Lawrence Headlines
One person shot at Lawrence apartment complex
Lawrence Community Gardens help youth, community combat food desert
Sisters of 18-year-old shot and killed in Lawrence searching for answers
Lawrence Police Department will be showcased on A&E’s ‘Live PD’ this summer
Lawrence working to implement overlay that would limit used car lots along Pendleton Pike
Police arrest suspect in December 2018 murder of Lawrence teen
Lawrence police chase ends in crash involving multiple vehicles
State police arrest two men on drug charges in Lawrence County
Police, U.S. Marshals seeking 19-year-old in connection with Lawrence teen’s murder
Prayer vigil held for teen killed in Lawrence
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Weather
FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
22,000 Hoosiers file for unemployment in coronavirus response
Video