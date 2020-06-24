Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Destination Indiana
Class of 2020
Class of 2020: Graduation streams
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Happy Birthday Shoutouts
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 News First at Four
Mackey Arena
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 58 – Men of Mackey TBT Team
Video
Popular
Indiana to launch rental assistance program next month for those outside of Marion County
Video
Saharan dust drifting toward Indiana; here’s what to expect
Video
2 men save stranger from burning home in Marion
Video
Weather
Marion County public school students will return to class on scheduled date; online options available
Video
Father of 7 is shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side while his family searches for answers
Social Security to run out faster
Video
Court: Montana family owns dinosaur fossils worth millions
Video
‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over’: iPhone shortcut automatically records interaction with police