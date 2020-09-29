Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Coronavirus
National & World
IN Focus
Politics
Health
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Community Hero
FOX59 Links
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Indy Justice
Full Steam Ahead
Hispanic Heritage
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches & Warnings
School and Business Closings and Delays
Closings & Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where Is Sherman?
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Your Town Friday
Pete the Planner
Be Our Guest
Sports
Football Friday Night
Shelbourne Knee Play of the Game
Indy 500
Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Pacers
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Martinez
FBI searching for escaped inmate with ties to southern Indiana
Candidate Profiles
Mark Warner
Danielle Gade
Popular
Weather
Family offers $50K reward for information in murder of woman on Indy’s west side
Video
FBI searching for escaped inmate with ties to southern Indiana
Woman arrested after sale of antique coins leads to murder of 78-year-old Indy man
Video
Kentucky AG agrees to release grand jury tapes in Breonna Taylor case
Expert shares how kids can stand up to bullies
Video
Police: 10-year-old Florida boy hid in bathroom, called 911 as intruder beat family members to death with baseball bat
Holiday World ends season early without traditional ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’
Video
FBI raids condo of former state Sen. Brent Waltz
Video