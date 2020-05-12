Skip to content
May 12
Health officials report more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases in Indiana
House unveils $3 trillion coronavirus relief plan that includes hazard pay, more stimulus payments, aid for states
VIDEO: Watch from inside the cockpit as the Blue Angels fly over Indianapolis
Man killed in Indianapolis police shooting livestreamed police chase, moments leading up to death
Blue Angels fly over Indianapolis in honor of front-line workers
Health officials report more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases in Indiana
Police find 6-year-old tied up in shed; grandmother, boyfriend arrested
Dreasjon Reed’s family, their attorneys speak about his death
Final Air Force Salutes flyovers scheduled for Wednesday in Kokomo, Logansport