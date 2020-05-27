Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Restaurant Futures
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 News at Six
May 27
370 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana, 21 additional deaths
Video
Popular
Mayor Hogsett announces further steps to reopen Indy, including indoor dining at restaurants and salon visits by appointment
Video
Court docs: DOC employee accused in deadly triple stabbing was inspired by serial killers, fantasized about murder
Video
Struggling rental car companies expected to sell vehicles at deep discounts
Weather
Ball State to return to on-campus instruction in fall
Hospitals consider special accommodations to allow visitors amid pandemic
Video
As Indiana slowly reopens, Holcomb and state health commissioner urge caution
Video
Frank the Peacock goes viral on Indy’s east side as the bird searches for love
Video
Guidance for Hoosiers unable to pay rent due to coronavirus
Video