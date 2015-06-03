Skip to content
FOX59 Morning News
Missing baby Janna Rivera
Father charged in ‘Baby Janna’ case sentenced to 30 years for neglect
Father found not guilty of murder, but guilty of neglect in ‘Baby Janna’ case
Testimony begins in murder trial for father in ‘Baby Janna’ case
Ex-wife speaks out after father arrested for baby’s murder
Law professor explains how murder charges hold up in court without a body
More Missing baby Janna Rivera Headlines
Court docs: Father of missing Baby Janna put pillow over baby to muffle cries
Father of missing baby Janna Rivera arrested on preliminary murder charges
Father of missing baby Janna Rivera talks to FOX59, doesn’t think his daughter’s body will be found
Police search body of water on northeast side of Indianapolis in connection with missing baby Janna Rivera
Mother says blanket found during landfill search belonged to missing baby Janna Rivera
Forensic psychologist troubled by letter from father of missing baby
Baby Janna’s father on never calling 911: ‘Believe it or not, it never even occurred to me’
A week passes by without any sign of missing baby Janna Rivera
Expert: Charges could be pressed without missing baby Janna’s body
Police grow concerned about finding body of missing infant
