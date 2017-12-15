Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News
myles turner
Turner has 27 points, 14 boards as Pacers beat Bulls 116-105
Pacers beat Hornets 107-85 for 3rd straight victory
Pacers’ Turner and Sumner out with injuries
Myles Turner selected as finalist for USA Men’s National Team
Ross scores 30 as Magic hand Pacers 4th straight loss
More myles turner Headlines
Turner, Pacers beat up well-worn Wizards 105-89
Turner helps Pacers escape with 109-101 victory over Wizards
Colts and Pacers bowl for toy giveaway
Bogdanovic’s 3 helps Pacers escape with win in Phoenix
Pacers conquer Cavaliers behind Oladipo, poise under pressure
Turner leads Pacers past 76ers 101-98
Oladipo scores 35, Pacers recover to beat Celtics 97-91
Pacers find enough energy late to pull away from Hornets
Oladipo scores 38, Pacers rally to beat Nets 123-119 in OT
Drummond, Pistons withstand late rally to beat Pacers 104-98
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus Special: Know the facts
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus
Video
Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe
Video