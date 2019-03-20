Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News
NCAA tournament
Looking back: Ball State’s 1990 Sweet 16 run
Video
Indiana, Purdue, and the NCAA Tournament bubble
Video
Texas Tech, Virginia set for NCAA championship game
Virginia shakes off Purdue 80-75 in OT to win South Region
Boilers’ tournament run over after loss to Virginia
More NCAA tournament Headlines
Purdue shifts focus to Elite 8 and Virginia after dramatic win
Painter and Boilers finally get over Sweet 16 hurdle
Purdue tops Tennessee in OT to advance to Elite 8
Purdue ready for Tennessee in Sweet 16
Career-high from Edwards, lockdown defense power Purdue to Sweet 16
Edwards leads Purdue to rout of reigning champ Villanova
Purdue draws reigning champs Villanova in NCAA second round
Edwards powers Purdue to NCAA second round
Purdue tops ODU, advances to NCAA 2nd round
Boilers practice in Hartford with NCAA Tournament looming
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus Special: Know the facts
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video