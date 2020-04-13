Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Officer Breann Leath
Virtual funeral service for fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath scheduled for Thursday
Video
Popular
‘Social distancing is crucial’: Holcomb, officials still expecting surge
Video
Suspect in deadly shooting of IMPD officer thought he was being ‘set up’
Video
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting woman, exchanging fire with Greenwood officers
Video
IRS to launch online tool for people to track their stimulus checks
Video
Indiana coronavirus cases may hit peak Monday
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson suspended for racial slur in virtual race
Weather
Trump says he decides COVID-19 guideline easement, not governors