Orlando Magic
Holidays propel Pacers to 111-106 win over Magic
Sabonis scores 21 as Pacers rally past Magic 109-102
Gordon powers Magic to 121-116 win over Pacers
Vucevic, Ross lead surging Magic to 117-112 win at Indiana
Ross scores 30 as Magic hand Pacers 4th straight loss
More Orlando Magic Headlines
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 26 points, Pacers beat Magic 112-90
Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons
Pacers use late-game magic to rally past Orlando 114-112
Oladipo catches fire in Pacers 121-109 win over Magic
Oladipo, Bogdanovic lead Pacers over Magic 105-97
Pacers win 3rd straight, move into sole possession of 7th
Turner’s double-double leads Pacers over Magic, 117-104
Lifeless Pacers fall at home to Magic
Pacers get past Magic for sixth straight time with 95-86 win
Popular
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus Special: Know the facts
Video
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
FDA approved drug to treat malaria could be used to treat coronavirus
Video
Weather
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video