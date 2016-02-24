Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News
richmond hill
Cause of death of Richmond Hill conspirator Mark Leonard determined
Richmond Hill explosion culprit Mark Leonard dies at Indy hospital
Court upholds jail phone recordings in Richmond Hill murderer’s attempt to kill witness
Convicted Richmond Hill killer found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in murder-for-hire plot
Final suspect sentenced in connection with deadly 2012 Richmond Hill house explosion
More richmond hill Headlines
Marion County prosecutor discusses Richmond Hill case following Monserrate Shirley’s sentencing
More than 4 years later, Monserrate Shirley to be sentenced in Richmond Hill explosion
Gary Thompson sentenced in Richmond Hill explosion after pleading guilty to arson charge
Indiana Supreme Court to hear appeal in Mark Leonard’s Richmond Hill case
Richmond Hill co-conspirator could serve less than 10 years under signed plea deal
Source: Plea deal in the works for suspect in 2012 Richmond Hill explosion
Bob Leonard Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole in deadly Richmond Hill explosion
RICHMOND HILL VERDICT: Bob Leonard found guilty on all counts
Jurors reach verdict in Richmond Hill house explosion trial
Explanation of Bob Leonard’s charges in second Richmond Hill explosion trial
Popular
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
More than a dozen Indiana counties under travel advisories or watches as part of coronavirus pandemic response
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Walmart to give cash bonuses to hourly associates, hire 150,000 additional workers
Video
Coronavirus Special: Know the facts
Video
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Video
Weather