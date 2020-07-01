Skip to content
Seattle
Seattle police begin clearing ‘occupied’ zone, arrests made
Video
Popular
New laws going into effect for Indiana on July 1
Video
Lawyers for women suing IMPD officers after violent arrest discuss details of excessive force lawsuit
Video
Why isn’t Indiana seeing COVID-19 spikes like other states?
Video
Mayor Joe Hogsett to lay out economic restart program, give update on COVID-19 pandemic
Live
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for July 1
Video
Indiana blind date photo shoot goes viral
Gov. Holcomb to give COVID-19 update as Indiana approaches final stage in reopening plan
Weather
Buck moon eclipse will be visible in all of North America this weekend
Video