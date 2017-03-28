Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
storms
Southern Plains expecting tornadoes, extreme weather Monday
Multiple deaths confirmed as tornado, violent storms hit the South
Scattered t-storms expected through Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms return to central Indiana
Stormy Sunday night expected with windy and cooler conditions Monday
More storms Headlines
Thunderstorms lead to a Flash Flood Watch through Monday
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight
Warm and windy Wednesday with t-storm chances returning
Warmer through the week with storm chances early Thursday
LIVE BLOG: Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Monday
Tracking scattered showers and storms for Monday
Warm and windy Sunday for central Indiana
Rain and a few thunderstorms expected Monday evening
Unsettled weather returns this week with rain and t-storms
Enjoy the dry weather because rain moves back in Thursday
Popular
More than a dozen Indiana counties under travel advisories or watches as part of coronavirus pandemic response
Video
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Weather
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
Video
Gov. Holcomb, Secretary of State Lawson to discuss May primary
Coronavirus Special: Know the facts
Video