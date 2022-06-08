Tracking afternoon storms, severe potential!

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are cooler to begin your Wednesday morning, lower 50s in some spots out-the-door! A refreshing start is underway, while fog remains obsolete or very limited. Clouds will be increasing through the morning, as a storm system approaches from the west. It appears that any rain or storms out west should not arrive until after noontime (Indianapolis) but before the evening rush hour. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the higher concentration or threat occurring south of downtown.

This evening, rain and storms will quickly depart and skies will begin to clear for the overnight, allowing for another great start on your Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be the pick of the week, as sunshine holds and temperatures remain quite comfortable, along with our dew points. Highs should reach the upper 70s!

Friday brings a slightly cooler flow, more clouds and a chance of showers by late afternoon and into the evening. Weekend still looks great but a few storms could be around late Sunday, while highs reach the lower 80s.