Check if your street is on DPW’s list for first round of strip-patching

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is getting ready to start strip-patching roads around the city for the first time this year.

Once asphalt plants are able to open and supply street crews, which could happen as early as next week, the work will begin.

Strip-patching is a more permanent solution compared to standard pothole filling.

"When warmer weather allows hot-mix asphalt plants to open for the construction season, specialized equipment is used to mill partial or entire lanes of roadway before laying down a new surface, up to four inches deep. While historically opened in March or April, DPW has worked with asphalt plants to open earlier in recent years to supply street crews with the material they need for more substantive maintenance," DPW said in a release.

Here is the first set of locations crews will get to work on:

Meridian St, 38th St to 56th St

79th St, Michigan Rd to Township Line Rd

Moore Rd, 79th St to 86th St

Traders Ln, Wilson Rd to Lafayette Rd

21st St, Tansel Rd to Country Club Rd

Rockville Rd, Gasoline Alley to dead end

Kessler Blvd W Dr, White River bridge to Westfield Blvd

Country Club Rd, Rockville Rd to 10th St

Belmont Ave, Minnesota St to Morris St

21st St, Wellesley Blvd to Post Rd

Shadeland Ave, 21st St to Western Select Dr

Emerson Ave, English Ave to Washington St

Allisonville Rd, 62nd St to 71st St

75th St, Dean Rd to Binford Blvd

Kessler Blvd E Dr, Allisonville Rd to Binford Blvd

Southport Rd, US 31 to Shelby St

Hanna Ave, Meridian St to East St

Thompson Rd, High School Rd to Mann Rd

Trotter Rd, County Line Rd to Camby Rd

DPW will announce the next round of roads once this one is nearly done. Drivers are reminded to give construction crews room to work and slow down in construction zones.

"With asphalt plants nearly ready to open, we're watching for a couple days next week with dry weather lasting long enough to get started," said Indy DPW Director Dan Parker. "The availability of hot-mix asphalt kicks everything up a notch: we can begin strip-patching full lanes of street, and the patch we use in chuckholes will last much longer."

If you'd like to report a pothole, you can do so by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or click here and select "report a pothole."

