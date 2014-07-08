Go
Search
FOX59 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX59
Menu
News
Videos
Morning
Traffic
Community
Contests
Podcasts
On-Air
Team
Sports
Weather
70°
70°
Low
60°
High
82°
Sat
65°
81°
Sun
67°
88°
Mon
66°
81°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.