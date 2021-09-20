DPW: Road work around Lucas Oil Stadium should have minimal impact on Colts fans

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis drivers will have more lane restrictions to deal with once work begins on the Indianapolis Department of Public Works’ latest road improvement project.

Once the weather allows, work will soon begin on $1.2 million plan to patch and resurface portions of McCarty Street, Missouri Street, South Street and Capitol Avenue. The four streets border Lucas Oil Stadium.

While football season may not seem like the ideal time for such a project, DPW spokesperson Hanna Scott-Carter said many downtown streets are in need of repair, and now is when the department could get the work done.

“Some of these projects downtown, roads haven’t been touched in years and years and years, so it’s something that needs to happen,” she said.

For the first few weeks of the project, work crews will be patching portions of the roads Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Later in the project, crews will do milling and resurfacing work Monday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Scott-Carter also noted that work won’t be happening on all four streets at once. Crews will work in a clockwise fashion, starting on McCarty Street, then moving to Missouri Street, South Street, then Capitol Avenue. Limited lane restrictions will be directed by flaggers.

With no work happening on Sundays, Scott-Carter said the impact for Colts fans coming to Lucas Oil Stadium should be minimal. The Colts also have away games for the next three weeks before returning home October 17. However, some slowdowns could still be possible due to the condition of the streets while the project is still underway.

“Work is being completed Monday through Saturday, so hopefully we’re being accommodating, and we’re in conversation with the Colts and Lucas Oil, and they are very aware of this.”

The project is scheduled to finish in early November.

The work comes as downtown drivers are already navigating a number of road construction projects. Lane closures remain in place on Delaware Street near the the City-County Building and Market Street between Monument Circle and the Indian Statehouse, among others.

Tim Boruff, vice president of finance and operations for Downtown Indy Inc., said road improvements are a good way to promote a vibrant downtown. However, the construction process can sometimes make it more difficult to attract visitors.

“At the end of the day, the improvements that are taking place are good investments that ultimately provide for a very drivable downtown,” Boruff said. “So we applaud the investment in the infrastructure, but at the same time, we understand that this could cause some frustration.”