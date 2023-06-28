INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions will start in July on the west side of I-465 for pavement patching work.
The project is expected to begin on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. and expect to be completed by Tuesday, July 25.
Here’s what crews will work on along with recommended detours:
- Restrict the inside lane of I-465 south just after the I-465 off-ramp to I-65 south. This will take I-465 from three lanes to two lanes. The remaining two lanes will be shifted to the outside lanes through the construction zone.
- Detour I-65 south to I-465 traffic to I-865 east to I-465.
- Close the 56th St. ramp to I-465 south. There is no detour for this ramp closure.
These lane restrictions will allow crews to safely perform pavement patching operations.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.