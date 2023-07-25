INDIANAPOLIS — Engineers at Purdue University teamed up with a company called Wavelogix to develop the sensors, which will be embedded inside the concrete of the new interchange.

Installation crews will start embedding some of the sensors into the new concrete being poured for the new I-69 and 465 interchanges on the south side, part of the I-69 finish line project.

The project is expected to start at 8 a.m.

The people behind the project say they can save taxpayers millions of dollars and reduce traffic delays.

The sensors give real-time data about the strength and stability of concrete.

Experts who monitor that can tell when a stretch of roadway will need repairs before potholes start opening. They can also reduce how long construction projects last by detecting when concrete is strong enough and ready to go.

Road closures for construction projects may only last for a short time if the sensors show the concrete is ready to open, and detecting when concrete is weakening before potholes happen can significantly cut down on how long repairs and traffic closures will last.

Project leaders say traffic jams caused by road construction and repairs can waste four billion dollars and three billion gallons of gas yearly. Hopefully, this real-time data about concrete health will be cut down.

“Taking this technology from the lab and commercializing it into a product that the people on your roads and in your buildings that are building our infrastructure can employ themselves and all the benefits of the technology,” Henry Silva said. “Like being able to open the roads when they’re ready instead of causing all this traffic and building buildings faster and safer by knowing that it’s strong enough to continue construction.