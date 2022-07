LEBANON, Ind. — A semi carrying several vehicles caught fire on I-65 in Lebanon and caused lane closures.

County officials said I-65 southbound at mile marker 136 is currently closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

(Indiana Department of Transportation)

Indiana State Police said no one was injured in the fire.

It is currently unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.