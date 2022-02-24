Russia’s attack on Ukraine drew international rebuke as U.S. and Western allies prepared their response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

International leaders condemned the invasion, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen decrying it as a “barbaric attack.” President Joe Biden is expected to announce harsher sanctions against Russia in a speech Thursday afternoon.

Here’s how Indiana’s senators and representatives are responding to the crisis:

Sen. Todd Young

Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefitted countless Americans and millions around the globe since World War II. The United States must stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and lethal aid. American strength and leadership in this moment is critical. The weak response from the United States following Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea left Putin undeterred in his perverse ambition of rebuilding the Soviet Union. In the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the United States must be united and resolute. sanctions announced earlier this week by President Biden are a positive step, as are ongoing efforts to rally our NATO allies. We should immediately impose the strongest possible economic sanctions to make Putin a global outcast. We must cut off Russia from SWIFT and freeze the life of luxury enjoyed by Putin and his oligarchs. Leaders of the free world must awaken to the challenges that come with the return of great power conflict and a multipolar world. With Russia and China content to chart their own paths, despite the costs, we must examine what credible deterrence means – both for Putin in Moscow and Xi in Beijing. The goal should not be preparing for the next response, but to deter attacks in the first place. The stakes extend beyond Europe, as China is watching us and clearly has the same ambitions for Taiwan. It is essential that America sends an unequivocal message: invading sovereign, democratic nations will never be tolerated.

Sen. Mike Braun

Though I hoped the administration would proactively shut down Russian energy assets such as Nord Stream 2 to deter further aggression as a majority of Senators voted to do, Putin and his cronies must now be punished with severe economic consequences for their unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. must unleash independent American energy production to lessen the pain of rising fuel prices on Americans, and the U.S. must be watchful to avoid endangering U.S. troops by involving them further in this volatile situation.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2nd District

The American people stand with Ukrainians in their fight to defend their freedom against Russia’s unprovoked aggression. Vladimir Putin chose war, and he must be held accountable. This is the time to meet Putin’s horrific actions with crippling sanctions and serious consequences. As our adversaries watch, the Free World must act.

Rep. Jim Banks, 3rd District (via Twitter)

I’m praying for the people of Ukraine. This unjust attack was completely avoidable and will have dire consequences. Putin and his oligarch thugs must be expelled from any and all luxuries of the free world.

Rep. Jim Baird, 4th District

Mr. Putin’s rhetoric and actions over the past several days are indicative of the tyrannical behavior we’ve come to expect from him and must not be tolerated. The United States must send a strong message to Vladimir Putin—and people like him— that this kind of aggressive behavior is unacceptable, and I support robust sanctions on Russia for its disgraceful actions. My thoughts and prayers today are with the people of Ukraine who awoke to an invasion and continue to fight for their sovereignty.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, 5th District

As a Ukrainian-born American who deeply loves our great United States of America and will always stand with you to protect it from any enemy—foreign or domestic—I would like to express my utmost disappointment with the lack of leadership and strategy on multiple fronts on the part of the current administration that puts our great country and our allies in danger. I would also like to ask my fellow Americans to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight for peace and freedom against evil. They are fighting this war not just for them, but for all of us. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers and be vigilant in our fight to preserve our freedoms for our children and for all people who died for them.

Rep. Greg Pence, 6th District (via Twitter)

Ukraine is an ally of the United States and I believe it is our duty to stand with our allies. Vladimir Putin has proven himself to be a complete thug and has lied for months about his intentions to the rest of the World. President Biden must send a clear message to Russia that there will be real consequences for their actions. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a direct threat to our national security, world peace, and global stability. I will continue to closely monitor the unfolding situation in Ukraine. Join me in praying for the Ukrainian people as they face the difficult and unknown circumstances that lie ahead.

Rep. Andre Carson, 7th District

My prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they face an unjust attack by Russia. This is a clear power grab and act of aggression that could destabilize the world. The U.S. must continue doing all we can to stop this war and hold Russia accountable.

Rep. Larry Bucshon, 8th District

Last night, Vladimir Putin ordered the military forces of the Russian Federation to begin an attack on the people of Ukraine without provocation and without honor. Russia’s actions are a savage violation of international law that have put countless innocent lives at risk. The United States and our allies must stand firm and protect the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine, and Putin’s actions must be met with swift and severe consequences.

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, 9th District

“Vladimir Putin’s unwarranted attacks on Ukraine are an aggressive escalation that impend catastrophic effects on independence and freedom in the region as well as jeopardize global security. Our country must stand united with our global allies and prevent further terrorization of a fellow democratic nation and growing threats to our way of life.”