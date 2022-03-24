LVIV, Ukraine — A Hoosier doctor working at a field hospital in Ukraine is sharing his experience treating victims of the Russian invasion.

More than a dozen people so far have been killed in attacks on health care centers in Ukraine.

It’s prompted Ukraine’s health minister to urge medical workers to wear body armor as Russian forces continue their attack, according to CNN.

Chris Brandenburg is a physician from Lafayette, Indiana, who is working with the Samaritan’s Purse humanitarian aid organization. He’s currently treating people fleeing the war zone.

“I worked with Samaritan’s Purse for about seven years now,” explained Dr. Brandenburg. “I’ve always enjoyed doing mission work…. When the conflict started, in my own mind, I just thought you know I have time available and I have a skill set that could be used that if they did do mission work here — I would try and go. So it’s just a matter of I felt called to come here and help those [in need].”

The field hospital is near the Ukraine-Poland border, and Brandenburg says about half of the refugees treated there are seeking relocation in Poland.

Many of his patients are not seeking treatment for war-related injuries but rather routine health care they can not get amid the chaos and being uprooted from their home.

“More than anything, we’ve seen a lot of sick medical patients,” he observed. “Can you imagine — people who have spent days trying to get here — whether it was by foot or by train or by bus. Some of the hospitals and medical clinics have been closed. They’re out of their medication. They’re supposed to have surgery or chemotherapy or radiation treatment. That was unavailable to them.”

Despite the invasion entering its second month in Ukraine, Dr. Brandenburg says he is not afraid.

“I feel very safe here. We understand, my family and I, we understand that there’s a war going on here — that’s there been bombs and missiles. You know reportedly, some hypersonic missiles hit just a couple of miles away from here. So certainly we know that there’s some danger.”

For anyone wanting to help, Brandenburg encourages them to look into donating to Samaritan’s Purse or an organization like the Red Cross.

“There’s so many refugees that are in need. All they have [is] what they could quickly take on their back and run from their home with. There’s a need for medication, clothing, supplies, diapers — just all things that people on the run with the only possessions they have on their back really really need.”

Dr. Brandenburg is slated to be in Ukraine for two more weeks before returning back home to Lafayette.