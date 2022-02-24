BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, fellow Ukrainian natives studying or living in Indiana remain glued to the latest news coming out of their home country. Some tell us they are staying up all night to call their families on the hour.

“They are scared to go to bed because they don’t know what to expect at night because the shelling continues,” explains Nataliya Shpylova-Saeed, a student at Indiana University (IU).

Shpylova-Saeed believes at least a dozen of her classmates hail from Ukraine. She says her 70-year-old mother is stuck in her apartment alone because her brother has COVID, and can’t go to help her.

“We had probably around, I’m not even sure, about 5,000 cases per day. Right now, we have more than 30,000 cases per day,” suggests Shpylova-Saeed, “My brother [heard explosions] because there is a military base not far from his house, and that explosion was around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. in the morning. He said the windows of his house were shaking. It’s been a sleepless night, and I expect another sleepless night. I feel helpless, and I don’t know what I can do.”

At this point, she says donations are all that Hoosiers can do to help those struggling in Ukraine.

Her classmate, Iryna Voloshyna, got a call from a friend later in the night. That friend lives in Ukraine, and awoke to strange noises. It was early in the morning in Ukraine, and the girl thought only Voloshyna would be awake because of the time difference between Ukraine and Indiana.

“We found that there are explosions happening in Kyiv, and the airport was damaged,” says Voloshyna, “That was the moment when I had to call my parents, to wake them up in the early hours, saying very scary words, ‘Wake up the war has started’.”

Voloshyna says the Mayor of her home town declared that all men 18 to 60 years-old are not allowed to leave. Instead they are encourage to pick up a weapon and fight.

“Even if people are planning on leaving Ukraine, I know that many families will choose not to go because they won’t want to leave their family members,” adds Voloshyna.

There will be a Ukrainian peaceful protest at the IU Sample Gates at 1 p.m. on Friday February 25. Ukrainian students at IU are urging anyone in the Bloomington area to join them in solidarity and support.