INDIANAPOLIS — Leadership in Ukraine said at least 40 people have been killed and dozens of others wounded in what it is calling a ‘full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

While the conflict might seem worlds away, it hits closer to home than you might think for many, including Ukrainians who call the Hoosier state home and area nonprofits with humanitarian efforts on the ground in Ukraine.

“It’s hard right now, it’s really difficult,” said Irina Brodskiy, who lives in Westfield.

Brodskiy moved from Ukraine to attend Indiana University and has called Indiana home ever since. She said she remains close to her family, including her parents, brother, sister-in-law and son, who are all in the country now being invaded by Russian military forces.

“Since last night I can’t stop crying because there’s nothing I can do at this point,” she said. “I live here, and they’re there and I’m just praying that it’s going to be over and somebody with a clear mind will just put this to a stop.”

A woman holds her baby inside a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Brodskiy still visits Ukraine every summer and is heartbroken over what is going on. She spoke with her family Thursday morning and said at last update, they remained unharmed, however it is difficult for them to leave where they are right now.

“They’re really ready to go to bunker. They have some place to go,” said Brodskiy, whose mother and father live in the suburbs, while her brother, sister-in-law and nephew live in the city.

“He can’t leave at this point anywhere, because everything is locked down. It’s dangerous to get out because missiles. In my hometown is Kharkiv and missiles have been fired, there has been explosions,” she said.

Sharing those same fears for her loved ones is Svitlana Ramer, who lives in Carmel.

Ramer also moved to Indiana for graduate school, began working in academia, pursued her PhD and became a professor, worked in local government and continued her career before making a recent switch to international affairs. She said her entire family lives on the left bank of Kyiv.

“She said they woke up around 5 am to sounds of explosions,” said Ramer, who spoke with her mother several times throughout the day on Thursday.

“She was saying she was hearing some noises and sounds outside the window, kind of like jet noises,” Ramer explained.

Ramer said her mother helps to feed her grandmother, give her medicines, and help her with around-the-clock care. She knows her grandmother can’t leave and that also means, her mother, who does have a United States Visa, wouldn’t either.

As she works to keep in the loop with the status of their well-being and safety, Ramer fears for their safety.

“It’s a tremendous sense of helplessness of not being able to reach out or immediately extract the family,” she said. “Knowing that here, I have the resources to house her, to offer her anything she could possibly need, but I have no power to get her over here.”

A local citizen stands between debris of his house following Ukrainian shelling in the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched a three-pronged assault on Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and included ground troops invading from Crimea. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Ramer worries what might happen if communication is interrupted and she is unable to get in touch. Right now, she asks everyone to keep Ukraine in their thoughts and reach out to your neighbors who might have a personal connection to the tragedy unfolding.

“One of the beautiful things of living here is the Hoosier hospitality,” said Ramer. “We are in the Midwest, but we are in the crossroads of America, and it is such a beautiful place to be, so if you know of anyone who is Ukrainian, who has family back home, just reach out to them.”

Both Ramer and Brodskiy also encourage everyone to learn a bit more about Ukraine and continue to offer your support and kind words as many navigate the unknowns in the days ahead.

“Pray for us… hope this is over with real fast”

Ukrainian humanitarian efforts from Hoosier state

Mission to Ukraine, a Noblesville-based nonprofit, works to help Ukrainians across the globe through its humanitarian efforts.

Executive Director Steve Boles travels to Ukraine several times a year and began volunteering with the nonprofit 15 years ago.

He knows the impacts of the Russian invasion on Ukraine are being felt worldwide, including in the Indianapolis area, which has one of the top 10 largest Ukrainian populations in the U.S.

“I’m sure of the 17,000 or so Ukrainians in the Indiana area, many of them were up all night, watching television, making phone calls if they could to family members,” said Boles.

Mission to Ukraine has been in touch with some of those families working to find out the status of their loved ones. He explained, it was started 25 years years ago by a group of physicians in the Indianapolis area concerned about a boy who had been burned on about 60-70% of his body in a fire.

The injured boy was brought to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital for treatment and from there blossomed the organization that now works with around 600 children with disabilities through physical and occupational therapy, speech therapy, Applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism and a medical clinic.

Boles said a staff of around 45 individuals are in Ukraine, where many are scared and worried about the rising tensions, but not panicked.

A woman and child sit on a Kyiv bound train, in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

“They are wanting to stay so that they can continue to help those in need. Kids that are coming to them for physical therapy, many of them are having seizure disorders,” said Boles.

“For me, it feels like family. These are not statistics; these are not programs. These are individuals who have families that have real needs and real fears,” he said.

The organization’s boots on the grounds are in the Zhytomyr region, an oblast of Ukraine not far from the border of Belarus.

Its Ukraine director, Irena Venglovska, said she doesn’t believe there is a safe place in Ukraine right now, especially where they are and in eastern parts of the country.

“I woke up from an explosion this morning and so did most of half of Ukraine. It was within 10 or 15 miles from me, but our car sirens went off, it was that strong. I realized right away,” said Venglovska.

Despite the intel and media reports, Venglovska said she didn’t think the day would ever actually come. She was born and raised in Ukraine and said her parents always told her the worst thing that could happen is war.

“You’re in shock, you’re in dismay, you’re in disbelief that it’s actually happening for real,” she said. “We are in war because we want to be independent, because we want to be free.”

Venglovska and other staff and volunteers with the humanitarian effort are remaining in Ukraine and she said it’s not a question — she knows they’re needed now more than ever.

A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

“This ministry is not just a job, it’s a call from God to me, so I feel that’s where I need to be, and these people are desperate,” said Venglovska. “They don’t have anybody. If it’s not for us, I don’t know. They will go hungry, they will have no have medicines, so we cannot leave them behind like that.”

Right now, the facility that houses their therapy services remains unharmed, and Boles said they were in the process of building a new rehabilitation facility, which is on hold at the moment.

“14,000 Ukrainians have been killed in the past 7 or 8 years just from those. This is the biggest invasion that’s happened so far, so we are worried that even more are going to be killed,” said Boles.

He said their efforts will continue and they will continue to monitor the situation for their staff, the women, children they help through their organizations.

“We have responsibilities, so we will — today was basically just figuring out instructions, next steps, contacting clients, trying to calm them down, figuring out, securing everything,” said Venglovska.

She hopes she will be able to remain where she is right now, but knows the reality is she needs to be prepared for anything.

At the time of our interview, Venglovska was safe, but as she listened to the ongoing sirens of military ambulances and reports of the ongoing conflict, she wondered whether she would sleep at all, and if so, if that would be in her travel clothes should she need to flee in a moments’ notice.

“Pray for us and lets hope this is over with real fast,” said Venglovska.

The nonprofit launched an emergency fund to help with efforts in Ukraine. If you’re interested in learning more about how to donate, you can visit this link.